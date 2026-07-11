A$AP Rocky's Latest Puma Collab Goes Back To The Basics

A$AP Rocky and Puma are teaming up again on a new sneaker. This time, they're revisiting the classic Puma Suede 94. The pair comes dressed in a simple black and white colorway.

A distressed finish gives the shoe a worn-in, vintage feel throughout. Small, detailed stitching runs along the shoe's signature side stripe. That stitching adds extra shape and texture to the overall silhouette. A yellowed midsole continues that same throwback design approach.

Gold lace locks add a subtle upgrade compared to the standard version. The tongue tag keeps its classic white, black, and green color combo. Together, these details give the shoe an authentic vintage look.

This marks another chapter in Rocky's ongoing partnership with Puma. That relationship started back in late 2023 with the Puma x F1 collection. He currently serves as creative director for that specific line. His last sneaker project leaned into a bold, jungle jazz inspired aesthetic.

That collection reworked Puma's Mostro and Inhale models with bright, layered designs. This new release takes a much simpler, more understated direction instead. It leans on the Suede's original silhouette rather than reinventing it.

The shoe is expected to release sometime this month per Sole Retriever. Details on exact timing should surface as the date gets closer, but the retail price is $120.

A$AP Rocky x Puma Suede 94 “Black/White”

The Puma Suede has stayed one of the brand's most recognizable silhouettes for decades. Its simple shape makes it an easy canvas for collaborations like this one. Rocky's version leans into that history rather than working against it.

Choosing black and white keeps the focus on texture instead of color. The distressed finish and yellowed sole nod to vintage, well-worn pairs. That's a different direction from his more experimental past Puma projects.