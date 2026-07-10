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Puma Suede 94
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Sneakers
A$AP Rocky's Latest Puma Collab Goes Back To The Basics
A$AP Rocky and Puma are releasing a new Suede 94 collaboration this month in a simple black and white colorway.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 10, 2026