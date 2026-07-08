Tristan Thompson Tells Klay Thompson How To Handle Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

Tristan Thompson is an NBA player who understands what it is like to make mistakes in the public eye. Throughout the years, he has been part of countless cheating scandals involving Khloe Kardashian.

The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship. While the two are separated now, they are still co-parenting their children together. Thompson's exploits have been shown off on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has put him through an extra layer of scrutiny.

Recently, Klay Thompson found himself in a similar position with Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper called him out for cheating and said he would take his career frustrations out on her.

During an episode of Club Shay Shay, Tristan Thompson revealed what he would do if he were in Klay's shoes right now.

Tristan Thompson Tells Klay To Keep Quiet

Thompson's advice was very simple: don't say anything. For the former Cleveland Cavaliers star, it is important not to "feed the beast." He believes that as a man, you shouldn't be rushing to speak to the media in an effort to defend yourself. Instead, just take it one day at a time and let everything work itself out.

For the most part, Klay has been enacting this philosophy. He hasn't said anything about his breakup, at least not publicly. While some reports have come out stating why Thompson didn't like Meg, the NBA star has not said anything out of his own mouth.

With NBA training camp approaching in a couple of months, we imagine Klay will continue to employ this strategy.