Tristan Thompson Tells Klay Thompson How To Handle Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers
Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) passes the ball beside Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Tristan Thompson was on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, where he was asked about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tristan Thompson is an NBA player who understands what it is like to make mistakes in the public eye. Throughout the years, he has been part of countless cheating scandals involving Khloe Kardashian.

The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship. While the two are separated now, they are still co-parenting their children together. Thompson's exploits have been shown off on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has put him through an extra layer of scrutiny.

Recently, Klay Thompson found himself in a similar position with Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper called him out for cheating and said he would take his career frustrations out on her.

During an episode of Club Shay Shay, Tristan Thompson revealed what he would do if he were in Klay's shoes right now.

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Tristan Thompson Tells Klay To Keep Quiet

Thompson's advice was very simple: don't say anything. For the former Cleveland Cavaliers star, it is important not to "feed the beast." He believes that as a man, you shouldn't be rushing to speak to the media in an effort to defend yourself. Instead, just take it one day at a time and let everything work itself out.

For the most part, Klay has been enacting this philosophy. He hasn't said anything about his breakup, at least not publicly. While some reports have come out stating why Thompson didn't like Meg, the NBA star has not said anything out of his own mouth.

With NBA training camp approaching in a couple of months, we imagine Klay will continue to employ this strategy.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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