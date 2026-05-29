Tristan Thompson Reveals He Had A Vasectomy And Signed Over Embryo Rights To Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are back in headlines after opening up about one of the more unexpected developments in their complicated relationship history. During a recent episode of Khloé’s podcast, the former item disclosed that Tristan underwent a vasectomy after what Khloé called an “ultimatum.” Fans also learned that Tristan also signed over embryo rights connected to the pair’s previously frozen embryos.

The discussion caught a lot of attention because of how candid both of them were on the topic. Tristan admitted that although he was hesitant at first about the vasectomy, he has “enough baby moms” already. This was the reason he ended up going through with it. He also referenced the fact that he currently shares children with multiple women, including Khloé, Jordan Craig, and Maralee Nichols. Khloé did not shy away from joking about how she gave him an ultimatum essentially, while Tristan compared the procedure to being “neutered.”

For fans who have followed their relationship over the years, the story adds another layer to a public conversation. HotNewHipHop has covered nearly every chapter of the pair’s ups and downs, from Tristan’s cheating scandals to the fallout surrounding the Maralee Nichols situation and the eventual collapse of their relationship. Despite all of that, the two have continued maintaining a surprisingly close co-parenting dynamic.

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Tristan Thompson Legally Signed Over Embryos

One of the biggest talking points online has been Khloé revealing that Tristan legally signed over the embryos to her. She even joked that she “legally owns them now.” Fans in comment sections appeared split. Some praised Khloé for taking control after years of public embarrassment. Meanwhile, others questioned why either of them would continue tying themselves together after so much drama.

"I mean it was kinda weird to keep embryos on a relationship that no longer serves you," one person commented.

"Man khloe is a G cause how she got him to do that," another laughed.

The timing of the interview also matters. Khloé recently discussed the possibility of potentially having another child in the future using one of the frozen embryos. Despite repeatedly making it clear that she and Tristan are no longer romantically involved. That context made this latest revelation feel even more layered for longtime followers of the Kardashian family.