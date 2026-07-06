Adam22 Makes Offensive Comments About LeBron James After Decision To Leave Los Angeles

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Adam22 issued some offensive comments towards LeBron James after the NBA star's announcement that he is leaving Los Angeles.

Adam22 is someone who does not mince words, although oftentimes, he gets too comfortable and uses some verbiage that many would find offensive. That was certainly the case this weekend during a podcast episode with Wack 100.

During the episode, the two spoke about LeBron James' decision to leave Los Angeles. The NBA legend will not be retiring with the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, he will be going somewhere else, presumably for one or two more seasons.

While some Lakers fans are upset, Adam22 is taking a different approach. He wants James out of the city as fast as possible. Why? Because the NBA star dared to show up at the "Pop Out" to support Kendrick Lamar back on Juneteenth in 2024.

For Adam, this is a problem because it came at the expense of LeBron's former friend, Drake. He thinks LeBron is a snake and that Los Angeles as a whole is better without him.

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Adam22 Is Happy LeBron Is Gone

Wack 100 attempted to defend LeBron here, but Adam kept going, as he even used the R-word against LeBron. Subsequently, he said that the NBA star was "shucking and jiving" for Kendrick. Ultimately, this can easily be construed as offensive language, and perhaps an example of Adam getting just a bit too comfortable with his words.

Drake hasn't exactly forgiven LeBron for his 2024 exploits. While LeBron has tried to give Drake his flowers, there has been little to no reciprocation on social media.

As for Adam22, we doubt he was going to watch the Los Angeles Lakers, regardless of whether or not LeBron was on the team. In July, everyone becomes a sports pundit.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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