You Ain't Pretty (Cardi B Diss) - Song by Akbar V

Cardi B and Akbar V have had it out for one another for years. They have been beefing through social media since the early 2020s, and it doesn't seem like these two will be mending fences anytime soon. In fact, this week, the two were at each other's throats on social media. On Friday, Akbar V opted to take this to the booth with her diss track, "You Ain't Pretty." Akbar V raps over the instrumental to "Pretty & Petty," which feels appropriate given the circumstances. Meanwhile, the MC takes shots at Cardi B's relationship woes, her upbringing, and her plastic surgery. It's a hard diss track, and one has to wonder if Cardi will respond.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from You Aint Pretty
Name a bitch who had more facelifts than Cardi B, gun pointed to your head (Bitch dead)
How it feel to be the ugly baby mama, left her hubby for a n**** who barely even want her