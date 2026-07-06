You Ain't Pretty (Cardi B Diss) - Song by Akbar V

Akbar V and Cardi B have been going at it as of late, and Akbar V decided to drop a diss track over the beat to "Pretty & Petty."

Cardi B and Akbar V have had it out for one another for years. They have been beefing through social media since the early 2020s, and it doesn't seem like these two will be mending fences anytime soon. In fact, this week, the two were at each other's throats on social media . On Friday, Akbar V opted to take this to the booth with her diss track, "You Ain't Pretty." Akbar V raps over the instrumental to "Pretty & Petty," which feels appropriate given the circumstances. Meanwhile, the MC takes shots at Cardi B's relationship woes, her upbringing, and her plastic surgery. It's a hard diss track, and one has to wonder if Cardi will respond.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!