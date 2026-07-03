T.I. & Tiny's $18 Million Victory Stands After Jury Rejects Additional Damages In OMG Girlz Lawsuit

T.I. and Tiny Harris' lengthy legal battle with MGA Entertainment has reached another milestone. According to Billboard, a federal jury declined to award the couple additional punitive damages in their copyright infringement case against the toy company. However, the Harrises will keep the $18 million they were previously awarded without any added compensation.

The lawsuit dates back to 2020. It accuses MGA of copying the likeness, name, fashion, hairstyles, and overall aesthetic of the OMG Girlz for its wildly successful "L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G." doll line. The trio was originally formed by Tiny in 2009. Moreover, they became known for their colorful outfits and distinctive style, which the Harrises argued was unlawfully replicated.

While the latest decision wasn't the outcome T.I. and Tiny were hoping for, it still leaves them with a significant courtroom victory. Their attorneys released a statement saying they were "disappointed in the verdict" regarding punitive damages. They argue that the evidence showed MGA lacked adequate policies to prevent intellectual property infringement.

"We will continue to fight for our clients' rights and the rights of all creatives," the statement read.

T.I. And Tiny Still Secure A Huge Win

The case has taken years to resolve, spanning four separate trials. At one point, the Harrises were awarded $53 million in punitive damages, but that decision was later overturned after a judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence to prove MGA acted with "willful infringement" or consciously disregarded the group's intellectual property rights.

Despite that setback, the couple ultimately secured the $18 million judgment. This marks one of the more high-profile intellectual property victories involving musicians in recent years.

The ruling also arrives during a busy stretch for T.I. While the Atlanta rapper has largely stepped away from releasing music consistently, he has remained active through business ventures, acting, comedy, and legal matters alongside Tiny.