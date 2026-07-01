Lil Wayne Believes Some Women Rappers Won't Admit Nicki Minaj Influenced Them

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are two rap icons. Over the years, the two have delivered a few hits together, and they will forever be linked. That said, you can imagine just how much praise one has for the other.

Back in 2023, Lil Wayne sat down for a conversation with DJ Drama on the Gangsta Grillz Podcast. The full episode was officially released on Tuesday, and fans have been enjoying the conversation. We don't get a ton of Wayne interviews, so this was certainly a welcome piece of content.

During the interview, Wayne had some controversial comments about Verzuz. When asked if he would ever compete in one, the artist made it clear that it's not in the cards. Why? Well, he feels as though he would be embarrassing his opponent.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wayne was asked about Nicki Minaj and her impact. Wayne was quick to give her flowers, saying that she is one of the most influential artists today. He also believes some women rappers don't want to admit just how inspired they were by her.

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Lil Wayne Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers

“I believe she’s responsible for a lot of artists we see out here that probably won’t admit that," Wayne said. Overall, it is an interesting comment that is probably even truer today than it was three years ago.

Given her recent political affiliations, it isn't exactly popular to heap praise upon Minaj these days. Many artists have distanced themselves from her, and it's been a while since she's done a collaboration with another woman artist.