Lil Wayne Believes Some Women Rappers Won't Admit Nicki Minaj Influenced Them

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
During a conversation with DJ Drama, Lil Wayne offered some comments about Nicki Minaj and her influence on rap.

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are two rap icons. Over the years, the two have delivered a few hits together, and they will forever be linked. That said, you can imagine just how much praise one has for the other.

Back in 2023, Lil Wayne sat down for a conversation with DJ Drama on the Gangsta Grillz Podcast. The full episode was officially released on Tuesday, and fans have been enjoying the conversation. We don't get a ton of Wayne interviews, so this was certainly a welcome piece of content.

During the interview, Wayne had some controversial comments about Verzuz. When asked if he would ever compete in one, the artist made it clear that it's not in the cards. Why? Well, he feels as though he would be embarrassing his opponent.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wayne was asked about Nicki Minaj and her impact. Wayne was quick to give her flowers, saying that she is one of the most influential artists today. He also believes some women rappers don't want to admit just how inspired they were by her.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Lil Wayne Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers

“I believe she’s responsible for a lot of artists we see out here that probably won’t admit that," Wayne said. Overall, it is an interesting comment that is probably even truer today than it was three years ago.

Given her recent political affiliations, it isn't exactly popular to heap praise upon Minaj these days. Many artists have distanced themselves from her, and it's been a while since she's done a collaboration with another woman artist.

That said, there is no denying that her legacy in the music world still looms large. The same can be said for Wayne, who could be dropping Tha Carter VII in due time.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Ali Siddiq Apologizes Lil Kim Biggie Smalls Hip Hop News Pop Culture Ali Siddiq Apologizes To Lil Kim For Crude Biggie Smalls Remark
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Entertainment: 2024 Grammy Awards Music SZA Publicly Addresses Her Nicki Minaj Twitter Feud
Comments 2