Young Thug is widely considered to be an influential innovator within his generation, with his music going on to impact the modern sound of hip-hop and trap music today. Following his commercial breakthrough in 2014 after independently releasing a string of mixtapes, Thugger has only been on an upward incline.

He released his chart-topping debut studio project So Much Fun in 2019, and has been taking his time with his forthcoming second studio album Punk. In the meantime, however, Thugger is tapping into his acting bag. The acclaimed rapper is slated to star in and serve as executive producer for the upcoming musical dramedy Throw It Back.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



Thug will star alongside Tiffany Haddish and Shahadi Wright Joseph and will also supervise the film's soundtrack, which is set to feature southern-style hip-hip and HBCU collegiate band tempos.

A press release for the film describes it as a "dance-filled musical" that “follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.”

Directed by Shadae Lamar Smith, the film was written by Smith and Rochée Jeffrey and will be produced by Haddish's She Read productions and Feigco Entertainment. Geoff Ogunlesi and Lynne Hedvig will join as executive producers.

Thug's certainly been a busy guy. The news arrives after his successful Slime Language 2 compilation album, which debuted at the summit of the charts. The 23-track project was completed with a star-studded feature lineup that included Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Skepta, Future, Coi Leray, Big Sean, Rowdy Rebel, Yung Bleu, and more.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

There's no word yet on when Throw It Back is expected to arrive.

