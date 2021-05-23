Young Thug says he is responsible for the skinny jeans trend in pop culture, months after Kid Cudi claimed he popularized the fashion movement. Thug discussed his style in a new interview on Gillie Da King and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

“100 percent,” Young Thug declared when asked if he made skinny jeans mainstream. “I just always felt like baggy sh*t, like, I don’t feel right when I have on baggy pants. I just feel like I’m naked. It feels like I’m loose. Your pants big as hell, and back then n*ggas weren’t wearing briefs either. N*ggas had the boxers. You have them big ass pants and those boxers like you feel like you butt ass naked.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Back in January, Cudi claimed he was the one responsible.

"No lies here," he said in response to a fan who wrote, "you already created skinny jeans."

Cudi added that he'd be launching his own clothing line soon: "Finally startin my own clothing line. Been a long time comin and another dream of mine. More madness, true vision, freshness comin soon."

Check out Thug's thoughts on baggy clothes and his role in popularising the tighter fit down below.

