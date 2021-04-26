Young Thug and Gunna made some exemplary moves over the weekend, paying the bails of thirty jail inmates who were previously convicted of low-level offenses at one of the most historically overcrowded correctional institutions in America. The Young Stoner Life representatives are getting a lot of love for the commendable decision to help thirty families get back together, and their good karma is already paying off with their new album Slime Language 2, which showcased the talents of YSL members Unfoonk, Karlae, Yung Kayo, Yak Gotti, and more, has officially debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

According to the first-week sales figures for Slime Language 2, the new album, which features Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and so many more, moved approximately 113,000 equivalent album units. After a successful first week of sales, Young Thug, Gunna, and everyone at YSL are seemingly trying to keep the album at the top of the charts by dropping eight extra songs as part of the deluxe edition, featuring DaBaby, Don Toliver, NAV, Jim Jones, and others.

This is the third album from the Young Stoner Life collective to reach the top spot on the Billboard 200, following Young Thug's So Much Fun and Gunna's WUNNA. Congratulations to everyone on the label for such a successful first week of sales.

Have you been enjoying Slime Language 2 so far?

