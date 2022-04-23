mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ye & Kid Cudi’s Final Collaboration, “Rock N Roll” Has Arrived On Pusha T’s “It’s Almost Dry”

Hayley Hynes
April 23, 2022 09:46
906 Views
178
5
Pusha T/SpotifyPusha T/Spotify
Pusha T/Spotify

Rock N Roll
Pusha T Feat. Kanye West & Kid Cudi

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (18)
Rate
12 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
6 MAKE IT STOP

Kanye West also appears on “Dreamin Of The Past.”


It's the end of an era for Kanye West and Kid Cudi fans. Yesterday, Pusha T dropped off his highly anticipated It's Almost Dry album, including titles like "Hear Me Clearly" featuring Nigo, "Diet Coke," and "Neck & Wrist," which features two legends – JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams – but there's isn't even the most buzzworthy title on the tracklist.

Both Ye and Scott Mescudi lent their talents to "Rock N Roll," a feel-good song that's said to have been put together over a year ago now, when the two featured recording artists were still on good terms. As you may know, their friendship became rocky a few months ago as the father of four lashed out at his Kids See Ghosts collaborator on social media, among many other famous faces.

After not hearing anything about their feud for some time, and suddenly realizing that they would be working together again on Pusha's projects, some fans assumed that their idols were able to patch things up behind the scenes, but Kid Cudi has informed us that that's not the case, and he only cleared the sample to help out his friend.

If Cudi stays true to his word, then "Rock N Roll" is the last time that we'll hear the "Ghost Town" hitmakers over a beat together – stream the song below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I’m sayin' somethin', they want it the old way (Yeah)
Comin' down the block, the windows are so hazy (Yeah)
Never said, "I can't," my n*gga, there's no way (No way)
Every time we wild, that's rock n' roll, baby

Pusha T Kanye West Kid Cudi new music new songs new album it's almost dry joint track collab track Rock N Roll
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ye & Kid Cudi’s Final Collaboration, “Rock N Roll” Has Arrived On Pusha T’s “It’s Almost Dry”
178
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject