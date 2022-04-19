Kid Cudi wants fans to know that he is "not cool" with Kanye West, despite the fact that they have a song together on Pusha T's upcoming album, It's Almost Dry. Cudi says the song was recorded last year, when they were still close, and out of respect for Pusha T, he's letting him use it.

"Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha," Cudi began on Twitter. "I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott"



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

West originally called out Cudi, back in February, over his friendship with Pete Davidson. West decided to keep him off of Donda 2, sparking a back and forth on Twitter.

"Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahahaha," Cudi tweeted at the time. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother."

Pusha T's It's Almost Dry is scheduled to hit streaming services this Friday.

Check out Cudi's newest tweet regarding West below.