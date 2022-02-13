In Saturday's later hours, Kanye West and Kid Cudi traded shots back and forth after Ye revealed the reason Cudi would not be on Donda 2. Cudi, a frequent collaborator and friend for years, has allegedly been extremely close with Pete Davidson, much to the disdain of Kanye.



Yesterday, Kanye posted a (now deleted) message to Kid Cudi on his Instagram page. It alluded to the reasons behind their current falling out, and even featured a Billie Eilish mention, along with a Kim Kardashian tag:

The "you know who" referenced in the note is none other than Kim Kardashian's new dude Pete Davidson, who Kanye has spoken about on multiple occasions at this point. His two released feature verses this year, delivered on The Game's "Eazy" and the recently released Fivio Foreign track "City Of Gods," both were home to shots and name drops directly in Davidson's direction. It's blatantly obvious that he doesn't like the guy.

Kid Cudi's responses indicate that he and Ye spoke about this already in private, and that Kanye is posting it for attention. Kanye's retort is that he only wanted Cudi to fully support him. Cudi's response to that was directed towards Ye's music, saying that he is "the best thing about Ye albums." This sequence led to another round of Instagram posts from Kanye, culminating in a reference to Marvel's Avengers: Civil War film:

On Kanye's squad, we see himself, his newly acquired friend Drake, new flame Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Donda 2's executive producer, Future. On Kid Cudi's team, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish are featured. Leading that group is "Skete," Kanye's new nickname for Pete Davidson (an obvious play on words that doesn't really need much explanation).

Before the night was over, Ye had one more post to get off his chest:

