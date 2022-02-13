Kanye West came at Kid Cudi on social media, Saturday, regarding his friendship with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The post caused the two rappers to trade shot throughout the day.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who," West announced. "We all speak in Billie language now."



Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

Cudi fired back in response: "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother."

The back and forth went viral on social media, prompting fans to take side between the two beloved artists.

One fan called out Ye for starting beef with not only Davidson and Cudi, but Billie Eilish as well: "Kanye gotta be the only dude that would pick on Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish at the same time."

"Kanye’s childish behaviour [sic] has saved us from a Mid Cudi verse on the album," another fan wrote. "What a blessing."

Check out more responses to West and Cudi's beef below.