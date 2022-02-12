Kanye West says Kid Cudi will not be featured on his upcoming sequel to Donda because "he's friends with you know who." West revealed his decision in a statement uploaded on Instagram, Saturday.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Ye wrote. “We all speak in Billie language now.”

West tagged Kim Kardashian in the picture, prompting many fans to theorize that "you know who" is a reference to Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.



Cudi replied to West's post on Twitter, claiming that the two rappers have already discussed the issue in private.

"We talked weeks ago about this," Cudi wrote. "You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE."

Back in May 2021, Davidson discussed his relationship with Cudi on The Breakfast Club, admitting that he "wouldn't be here" without the Man on the Moon rapper's music.

“I would’ve killed myself,” Davidson said at the time. “Absolutely. One hundred percent. I truly believe if ‘Man on the Moon’ didn’t come out, I wouldn’t be here.”

