It has been a busy day for Kanye West and things don't seem as if they'll be settling down anytime soon. The Astroworld tragedy remains a controversial topic and it was once again revisited after a clip of Billie Eilish's concert went viral recently. In the video, Eilish can be seen stopping her show to get a fan an inhaler, and the singer added that she pauses her performances to help fans.

Soon, headlines were plastered all over the internet suggesting that Eilish said this as a diss to Travis Scott, and West jumped in to call out the singer. We previously reported that not only did Ye reveal that Scott would be joining him at Coachella, but he demanded that Eilish apologize before he took to the festival's stage.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," wrote Ye on Instagram. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."

West's remarks have become the talk of social media as people debated if Eilish would respond, and the singer popped up with a reaction.

"Literally never said a thing about travis," Eilish wrote. "Was helping a fan." It doesn't seem that West will receive the apology he's seeking, so it will be interesting how he reacts to this. Check it out below.