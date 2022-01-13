After news broke that Travis Scott was being yanked from the Coachella 2022 lineup, fans were eager to see who would be taking to those coveted festival stages. There have been several rumors about who will and won't be attending the concerts, and after canceling in both 2020 and 2021, Coachella promoters are eager to get back into action.

Finally, on Wednesday (January 12), Coachella announced its lineup in its entirety and music fans are eager to see if this moves forward after multiple delays.

Headliners include Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia, and other artists slated to take to the stages including the following: Lil Baby, Giveon, Big Sean, Baby Keem, Snoh Aalegra, City Girls, 21 Savage, Brockhampton, Isaiah Rashad, Doja Cat, Karol G, Ari Lennox, Jessie Reyez, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Griselda, Maxo Kream, Mariah the Scientist, and many more.

With the official lineup shared, fans are not only expressing their excitement on social media, but they're theorizing as to who will pop up as a special guest during one of the performances. A standout is of course Baby Keem as people are crossing their fingers for a Kendrick Lamar appearance.

Check out the full list of performers below.