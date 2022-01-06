Earlier today (January 5) we reported that there were rumors about who would be snagging Travis Scott's 2022 Coachella headlining spot, and Variety reports that they have the details. Scott has been, of course, under heavy scrutiny following the Astroworld tragedy that took the lives of 10 fans, including children.

The Houston rapper has not only faced criticism from the public but there have been reports that he has lost and missed out on business deals due to the controversy and mounting lawsuits. Still, there are those who believe that he is not personally responsible for what occurred at Astroworld.



Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

Rumors swirled that Billie Eilish would be making an appearance, and Variety reports that both she and Kanye West have been confirmed as headliners of the coveted festival. We previously reported that the Grammy Awards have been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases, and it begs the question of whether or not 2022 events will be much like the delayed ones of 2020. Initially, 2021 Coachella headliners were supposed to be Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott.

The festival has already been put off on four different occasions, and it's unclear where Rage stands although it has been reported that they will no longer be making an appearance, but Ocean moved his performance to 2023. It was previously reported that Scott's team did their best to keep him on the ticket, even allegedly stating he would perform for free, but in the end, production decided against it.

As more information about the lineup is shared, we'll make sure to keep you updated.

[via]