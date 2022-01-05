The festival circuit suffered from the lockdowns of the past few years including Coachella. The 2020 edition was stacked with headliners like Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, and Travis Scott, though only one of them confirmed that they'd be returning for 2022. Frank Ocean is confirmed for the 2023 edition of the festival while RATM pulled out from performing this year. Meanwhile, Travis Scott remains on the line-up, though it seems quite slim that he'll touch the stage in the aftermath of the Astroworld fest.

According to TMZ, Billie Eilish has filled in one of the remaining headlining slots for Coachella 2022. Previously, Swedish House Mafia confirmed they'd commemorate their return at the Indio, California festival, as well.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But, with rumors of Travis Scott getting the boot from the Coachella line-up, the festival could be preparing to add another performer. It was first reported that Goldenvoice was expected to announce his removal from the line-up. Even though there hasn't been a formal announcement, reports emerged shortly after that Travis offered to perform for free, though organizers declined.

Despite the planning, it feels like the recent surge in COVID-19 cases might cancel the entire festival altogether. Earlier today, the Grammys announced that they will be postponing the 2022 ceremony indefinitely due to the rising cases of omicron and concern among artists and executives.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates.

[Via]