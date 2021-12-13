coachella 2022
- Pop CultureMike Posner Praises Big Sean For Bringing Him Out At Coachella: "I'm Still Emotional"The "Top of the World" collaborators have been friends since the early days of their careers.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralBillie Eilish Faceplants & Sings With Hayley Williams While Headlining Coachella Weekend 2The "bad guy" vocalist surprised the crowd with an appearance from Paramore's Hayley Williams.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDoja Cat "Elvis" Soundtrack Single "Vegas" Gets Release DateDoja Cat previewed her contribution to the "Elvis" soundtrack while at Coachella, and now, the record has a release date.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureLizzo Joins Harry Styles During Coachella Weekend 2 To Sing "I Will Survive"Last weekend, Mr. Styles surpirsed the crowd with country legend Shania Twain.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar Performs "Family Ties" & "Vent" With Baby Keem At CoachellaCoachella weekend two has already seen some incredible surprise guests.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Debuts "To Whom The F*ck It May Concern" At Coachella, Fans Spark Tory Lanez RumoursThe Houston hottie's Coachella show was one for the books.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Performs 5-Song Set At Coachella Afterparty For Lowkey AudienceTravis hasn't performed in a large capacity since his tumultuous Astroworld Festival, although he appears to be testing the waters again.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIsaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak & Taps Doechii For "Wat U Sed" During Coachella Debut"I see all the messages and all the positivity. Y'all kept me alive these last couple months," the TDE artist said last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone Recruits Quavo To Perform “Congratulations” At Coachella Day 2: WatchAt the end of the show, Posty jumped in the crowd, losing his shirt in the process.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber Link Up With Justine Skye During Coachella WeekendRumour has it that Kylie and Justine ended their friendship over Travis Scott some time ago, but it looks like they've since reconnected.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBig Sean Brings Out Jhené Aiko & YG At Coachella, Twitter ReactsIt's been said that Sean Don's crowd size was large enough to rival that of headliner Harry Styles'.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe City Girls' Coachella Performance Included A Surprise Visit From Moneybagg Yo: WatchThe first day of Coachella performances included some incredible surprises.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Daniel Caesar Announce Surprise Coachella "Peaches" PerformanceIt's possible that Giveon could appear alongside the Canadian crooners, although nothing has been confirmed just yet.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's Coachella Performance Has Been Cancelled, Travis Scott Won't Appear EitherYe was last publicly seen late last month at his son's soccer game with Kim Kardashian.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCoachella 2022 Announces Lineup: Kanye, Billie Eilish, Lil Baby, City Girls, Doja Cat & MoreThe festival will go down two weekends in April, and hopefully, it isn't delayed once again.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Canceled From Coachella 2022 Despite Offering To Perform For Free: ReportIt's being reported that Coachella still said no to Travis Scott after he asked to perform at the festival for free.By Alex Zidel