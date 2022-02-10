Kanye West doesn't only want an apology from every person in the Kardashian family -- he's also expecting an apology from Billie Eilish after the pop star seemingly shaded Travis Scott as she stopped her concert to help a distressed fan get access to an inhaler. As the music was stopped, Billie said, "I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going." Many believed that this was some shade toward Travis Scott, who kept performing after ten people died in a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021.

As Ye continues on his apology-request tour, the multi-hyphenate has taken aim at Billie Eilish, all while confirming that Travis Scott will join him on stage during his headline set at Coachella.



Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," wrote Ye on Instagram. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."

Previously, Travis Scott was actually supposed to headline Coachella but after what happened at Astroworld Festival, he was pulled off the lineup. There have been rumblings that he would appear during Ye's set to perform some of their collaborations, and that much has now been confirmed.

Do you think Billie Eilish should apologize to Travis Scott? And what are you expecting from La Flame's return performance with Ye? Let us know in the comments.



