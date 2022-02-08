Kanye West has, once again, turned the Internet upside during his weekend-long tirade against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the entire Kardashian family. Ye publicly aired out his issues with his daughter North's TikTok account. He explained that the account was launched without his approval but Kim fired back at Kanye for the first time publicly.

Ye continued to go off on Kim with allegations that she attempted to kidnap their daughter when she refused to give him the address to her birthday party a few weeks ago.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Eventually, he removed the posts from his Instagram page in what seemed like an attempt to handle their familial issues privately. Unfortunately, that didn't last long. In the wee hours of the morning, Kanye shared a screenshot on Instagram of a recent conversation with Kim. "Hope you have the best day. Positive vibes your way," he wrote at 10:52 a.m. on Monday. "You too! positive vibes all around!" Kim responded.

Fast forward to 2 a.m. this morning, and Kanye texted Kim that he needs a public apology. "I still need an apology for you not giving me the address to my daughters party," he wrote in the text.

"I STILL NEED A PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM THE ENTIRE FAMILY FOR THIS," Kanye captioned the post. "YOU [GIVE] EVERYTHING YOU GOT TO SOMEONE THEN THEY TRY TO BULLY YOU AND THEN SAY THEY WON'T APOLOGIZE. IT'S UP TILL THEY ALL TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY EVERY WOMAN THERE INCLUDING CORY."

It's unclear what Corey Gamble has to do with any of this but we've yet to hear anything from Kim. We'll keep you updated if she responds.