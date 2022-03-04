NIGO & Pusha T Release Fire Single "Hear Me Clearly"

On the heels of his Kid Cudi ("Want It Bad") and A$AP Rocky ("Arya") collaborations, NIGO is back. Fans are hyped about the forthcoming I Know NIGO album and the anticipation was amplified today (March 4) after NIGO's Pusha T collaboration, "Hear Me Clearly," finally arrived. The single was previewed back in January at Kenzo's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in Paris, and make no mistake, the track was worth the wait.

NIGO isn't the only person in this pairing that is preparing for a release, as Pusha has been dropping hints about his next album, as well. Steven Victor recently revealed that Jay-Z would be making an appearance on Pusha T's next project, and after the rapper stated that he's finished with his longstanding beef with Drake, fans are ready for Pusha to usher in a new season.

Stream "Hear Me Clearly"—produced by ThaMyind, Luca Starz, BoogzDaBeast and Kanye West—and drop your favorite bars from the track in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Stand on my standards, expanded with the Ziplock

Even if a n*gga number better, never clique hop

Never tell a jeweler what you spent for your wristwatch

And we don't f*ck b*tches who f*ck n*ggas on TikTok