Pusha T Delivers "It's Almost Dry" Ft. Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Pharrell & More

Hip Hop has been waiting on pins and needles for the arrival of Pusha T's latest and finally, it has hit streaming services. The build-up to the release of It's Almost Dry has been quite the rollout as Pusha went on a full publicity tour to speak about his new record. The 12-track project features looks from Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Labrinth, Malice, Kid Cudi, and Kanye West.

The latter two artists appear on a track together, and their collaboration comes following their controversial fallout after West insulted Cudi online. Cudi has recently come forward to say that he approved the feature for Pusha, but told fans that his friendship with West is no more and there wouldn't be any other collaborations in the future.

Meanwhile, Pusha T spoke with Rolling Stone about It's Almost Dry and said: "I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces. Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

Stream It's Almost Dry but Pusha T and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Brambleton

2. Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes

3. Dreamin of the Past ft. Ye

4. Neck & Wrist ft. Jay-Z, Pharrell

5. Just So You Remember

6. Diet Coke

7. Rock n Roll ft. Kid Cudi, Ye

8. Call My Bluff

9. Scrape It Off the Top ft. Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert

10. Hear Me Clearly

11. Open Air

12. I Pray For You ft. Malice, Labrinth, Clipse