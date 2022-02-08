Pusha T Drops "Diet Coke," Track Produced By Kanye West & 88-Keys

This track has been the talk of Hip Hop all day after Pusha T revealed his surprise announcement. Fans have been asking King Push for new tunes and on Tuesday (February 8), he returned with a vengeance. Pusha T has shared his new single "Diet Coke," a track produced by none other than Kanye West and 88-Keys. According to the latter, the beat goes back nearly two decades.

In an interview published with Complex just over a week ago, Pusha T promised that his next record would be the album of the year and detailed what fans could expect sonically.

"This era of Push is probably the most relaxed and competitive. I take the game so lightly, because now I know I’m so different," he said. "I know nobody is touching me on the street rap tip. It’s just not happening. I just want them to understand my foundation, and when it comes to my foundation, ain’t nobody f*cking with me on that. So now I just take it all so lightly, and just be great. You ain’t see me do nothing for the last two years except hold my child and build homes."

"I just wanted the world to see my son. He’s so beautiful. I just wanted to drill that into the world for 19 good months, now it’s time to go." Stream "Diet Coke" and let us know what you think.

