Pusha T recently posted to his Instagram page with a picture of a signed contract. The image drew all kinds of speculation, considering the caption didn't delve into any details about the contract's stipulations and/or components. Many believed that Pusha T was leaving Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label (on positive terms). The one thing the caption did was mention Kanye West, and the misunderstandings stemmed and branched out from that point.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

Steven Victor made some clarifications on the topic in a conversation with Complex. Victor, manager to Pusha T, told the publication: "He's still G.O.O.D. Music, he’s just not signed to Def Jam anymore." The contract in question reflects Pusha T's fulfilled contractual obligations to Def Jam, not G.O.O.D. Music itself. Victor continued on to say that Pusha T's upcoming album, It's Not Dry Yet (INDY), "is his last album on Def Jam."





These updates make a lot of sense. What many consider to be Pusha T's solo magnum-opus, Daytona, was entirely produced by his "brother" Kanye West.

Victor explained a bit more, stating that Push and Kanye are locked in 100%. "He might re-sign with Def Jam, it’s just the whole point of it is that he’s still with Kanye regardless to wherever he ends up with his next projects. It will be with Kanye.”

Steven Victor took to Twitter to clarify this misunderstanding on a social platform as well. He tweeted out "STILL WITH YEZOS !!!!!!!!!," referencing the name that Pusha T used to refer to Ye in his Instagram caption. It would seem that everything is G.O.O.D. after all.

After the success and acclaim of Daytona, are you happy to hear that Pusha T and Ye aren't parting ways musically? Share your thoughts below.