An initial snippet of new Pusha T music surfaced overnight on Sunday, featuring himself in the studio, delivering bars over new instrumentation. Now, it's been revealed that the song in the clip got the official video treatment.



Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Courvoisier Cognac

Clips of a brand new Pusha T and Kanye West video surfaced on Twitter and spread like wildfire. Drenched entirely in black and white, the video is right up the self-proclaimed cocaine cowboy's alley. The accompanying videos to many of his former tracks, including "King Push" and the Kendrick Lamar assisted "Nosetalgia," feature the same monochromatic palette:

Ye is present in the video, lending to minor speculation that he may have a verse (considering he didn't handle production on this one). Production credits go to 88 Keys, veteran producer and musician in the same "subject lane" as Push. It's quite possible that Ye's just kicking it with his "brother" and longtime labelmate.

When asked about the instrumentation of the track, 88 Keys stated that it's been nearly two decades since that beat was composed: "I made that beat 18 years ago. It was an interlude that I made for my beat tape, and the name of my beat tape was called 'The Makings of Crack Cocaine.' How funny is that?"

88 Keys continued speaking on how the new snippet came to be: "I don't even think I sold any beats off of it until now, 18 years later." Seemingly speaking on other placements with Pusha T, he stated "it remains to be seen."

We'll keep you updated on all Pusha T related news as he gears up to drop It's Not Dry Yet. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.