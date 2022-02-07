After snippets, teasers, and trailers, Pusha T is releasing a single from his newest album.



Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Clips of Pusha T in the studio were the first indication that a new concoction was being brewed up over at G.O.O.D. Music. The brief glimpse was posted in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving listeners to wake up to new content. A few hours into the day, another teaser of Push and his work was released, this time with he and Kanye West in a starkly contrasting black and white music video. That updated trailer served to build on the hype, adding to the crispness of the song's presentation.

The new track is titled "Diet Coke," pulled directly from the most prevalent line in all the brief snippets and looks posted throughout the day. As we saw coming (from a mile away), "Diet Coke" will follow his foray into federally nefarious dealings, and we wouldn't have it any other way. As the King of Coke Raps, it's no surprise that he will continue his legacy.

Fans across Twitter expressed their excitement in a variety of comments and posts, looking forward to the full version of the anticipated offering:

Pusha T's new track "Diet Coke" will be released at 12AM est.

