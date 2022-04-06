Pusha T's "Neck & Wrist" Ft. Jay-Z & Pharrell Has Finally Arrived

It was the surprise announcement that has taken everyone by storm and now, Pusha T and Jay-Z's collaboration has arrived. Pusha shared with the world on Tuesday (April 5) that at the stroke of midnight, fans would receive "Neck & Wrist." With all of the drama that we have been keeping up with these days, fans are excited to hear what these two hitmakers have cooked up in the studio.

Although the arrival of this track took fans by surprise, Pusha T has been teasing this joint for some time. The hype picked up steam after he answered a fan on Twitter who said Pusha deserved a placement next to Jeezy and Jay-Z as the greatest coke rappers, and it was then that it was confirmed Jay would be on Pusha's forthcoming, highly-anticipated album.

A few weeks ago, Charlamagne Tha God revealed that he has already heard the record and sang its praises. "That new Pusha T album... I don't know when it's coming out but I've been blessed to hear it. All I'mma say is absolutely Pusha's best body of work and I'mma leave it at that. I don't wanna leave too much sauce on it," Charlamagne said.

Stream "Neck & Wrist" and share your thoughts on this Pharrell Williams-produced banger.

Quotable Lyrics

Cartier buss downs, just not my thing

The B in the center of that left and right wing

The only time you'll ever see me next to Breitling (Skrrt)

Wonder where this started from (Yeah), the facts are frightening

Richard Pryor's flame gave birth to pipe dreams, now we here