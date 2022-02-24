His colorful commentary on the culture is often amusing and Vince Staples didn't disappoint during his visit to The Message with Ebro. The popular Apple Music 1 show hosted the Long Beach native for a chat and during the discussion, Staples spoke about his hometown's hero, Snoop Dogg. As we all know, Snoop famously joined Dr. Dre. Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem for the Super Bowl LVI halftime performance. It continues to be hailed as one of the greatest to take place at the coveted sports event, but Staples gave an alternative take.

“To me, it’s not even something to be super-duper excited about,” he said, adding that they were performing hits "from decades ago." Staples continued, “It’s like, finally, because you can’t lie about it no more. It’s been so many times that they’ve pretended that this wasn’t a phenomenon. You know what I’m saying?"



Kevin C. Cox / Staff / Getty Images

"Just goes to show you how long it’s been a thing, how long it’s been the pinnacle...but it’s good that they finally stopped being stubborn and started coming around because it’s unavoidable at this point," said Staples.

“They had no other options except for the biggest Hip Hop producer in the history of Hip Hop arguably, the biggest rapper in Hip Hop history arguably, and the biggest rapper out right now arguably. What other choice did you have? They didn’t do us no favor. They did what they was supposed to do.”

He also gave his argument as to why Snoop Dogg is the "biggest rapper" due to his talent and branding decisions. That Martha Stewart connect is unmatched. Watch it all below.