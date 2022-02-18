Disgraced former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has quite an issue with Eminem. The Detroit icon stole attention at this year's Super Bowl halftime show after he took a knee after his performance, and the posture popularized by Colin Kaepernick once again caused a stir. Eminem famously joined Dr. Dre. Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar for their iconic halftime performance, and in a rant with 77 WABC, Donald Trump's former lawyer complained about Em's display.

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee,” said Giuliani. “Why doesn’t he go to another country? Go take a knee someplace else."



Kevin C. Cox / Staff / Getty Images

"You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean, crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?” Giuliani continued. “The simple reality is that the NFL has made a mockery out of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter."

Eminem wasn't the only person to be targeted by Giuliani; Snoop Dogg was also called out for his disparaging lyrical content about the police.

“It’s allowing Snoop ‘Kill Police’ Doggy Dogg to perform, in spite of the fact that just a few days ago, he put out a song, if that’s what he does,” Giuliani said. “I don’t know what he does. To me, it’s kind of like [low mumbling/growling noise]. Here’s a good thing. He used the N-word and, I don’t even understand it. You know? Doesn’t have a big effect on me. The only way I knew the lyrics of the song kept using the N-word and encouraging people to kill police officers is because someone gave me the lyrics. I would not have been able to understand what he said. But, having said those words, he didn’t belong on that stage.”

“What kind of country are we becoming? What kind of country do our elites want us to be when people are encouraging cop killing,” he added. Check it out below.