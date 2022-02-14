There were high hopes for the Super Bowl halftime show ever since they announced Dr. Dre would be headlining the event. Rumors circulated in the weeks leading up to the performance of some of the surprises that might occur. Dre, Snoop, and Eminem assured fans there would be no wardrobe malfunctions during their set while reports floated around in the 24 hours leading up to the show that a hologram of Tupac might make an appearance. Thankfully, that didn't happen.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Since Snoop is one of the most notable cannabis advocates in the world, it seemed like it would've been an excellent time to endorse the green goodness that California has to offer. Many hoped that Snoop was preparing to hop on stage with a massive blunt in his hand, though it seemed unlikely. 2 Chainz even said it would be "legendary" if Snoop managed to pull that off.

Snoop didn't end up lighting up during his performance but before the televised performance, Snoop was spotted getting into his zone from side stage. The footage began circulating this morning of Snoop Dogg taking a few hits off of the blunt ahead of the performance. Mission accomplished.

It was inevitable that Snoop would find a way to get medicated before the big moment. A few months ago, 50 Cent recalled his unsuccessful attempt at trying to get Snoop to stop smoking weed on the set of BMF.

"You can’t get him to stop smoking weed. I went to the trailer. I was like, ‘Can you chill?...' He was like, ‘Get outta here, man!' He's going, 'No, it’s legal here, 50! It’s legal! Why you tellin' me to stop? It's legal.' His lines and everything was ready, Jim. He was really conflicted with me asking him not to smoke weed," Fif told Jimmy Kimmel last year. "He was like, 'Why you wanna mess up my day?'"

Check out Snoop's smoke break below.