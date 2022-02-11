Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching, and ahead of that, 56-year-old Dr. Dre has begun preparing fans for what they can expect when he takes over the stage at Half Time along with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

As TMZ Sports reports, during a press conference on Thursday, February 10th, the "Nothin' But A G Thang" hitmaker revealed that he has successfully convinced Slim Shady and the Doggfather to "NOT whip out their junk during the performance," which is sure to be legendary.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I had to talk Snoop and Eminem out of pulling their penises out," the Compton native said earlier today, then clarifying that actually, "it's just Eminem."

According to the publication, viewers can absolutely expect to see a few surprises, although no Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake-Esque wardrobe malfunctions will be taking place on Dr. Dre's watch – unless the "Gin N' Juice" rapper comes through with his plan to take his shirt off during the show, as he previously joked about.

Back in January, we received a first look at our Half Time show ensemble together in an iconic nearly four-minute-long trailer that's done a fantastic job at generating anticipation for the performance.

"As a super fan, I consider it an honour and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!" director F. Gary Gary said of the visual's inception – check it out below, and let us know if you'll be tuning into this Sunday's Super Bowl in the comments.

