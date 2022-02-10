There's anticipation surrounding the Super Bowl. Football fans are preparing to see the showdown between the Rams and the Bengals. However, there are others who are excited to see Dr. Dre hit the stage. The multi-platinum producer and executive will be bringing a superstar line-up to the Super Bowl stage including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. However, it seems like there are a few surprise guests that could pop out, as well.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

50 Cent might end up joining Dr. Dre on stage during the halftime show as a surprise guest, according to Hip-Hop-N-More. A since-removed video circulated last night of what appeared to be a halftime show rehearsal at the SoFi Stadium with 50 Cent's "In Da Club" playing. Fans speculated that this could be an indication of Fif's inclusion in the line-up.

Of course, nothing is confirmed, nor will it be until Sunday's event. While 50 could be a special guest, there are also rumors that Dr. Dre could also bring out Ice Cube during the performance. Even if neither rapper shows up, this year's halftime show will be one to remember.

It seems like the upcoming set at the Super Bowl could lead the way for new music from the performers. Last week, Dre unveiled six songs from GTA Online: The Contract for streaming services, including collabs with Snoop and Eminem. Kendrick Lamar is rumored to drop a new single this week while Snoop Dogg just dropped his latest album, Bacc On Death Row as an NFT-exclusive.

