Just weeks ahead of his 19th studio album, The Algorithm, hip-hop legend and West Coast icon, Snoop Dogg, stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his new role at Def Jam, losing his mother, and his upcoming Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance alongside Dr. Dre.

Speaking at length about Dre receiving the nod for Super Bowl LVI, set to take place in the legendary producer and rapper's hometown of Los Angeles, Snoop said that it was only natural that The Chronic mastermind bring a couple members of Aftermath team, including Snoop, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige along with him.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sitting down with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamange tha God, Snoop dove into the details of how the Super Bowl halftime show roster came together, and why it is a perfect example of Dr. Dre's lasting legacy.

"Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates. So when I knew he got the call, I was figuring that I was gonna get a call soon. But to add Eminem, Kendrick and Mary J. Blige is like, special," Snoop said. "Because it's like, this is his super friends, and this is his Super Bowl moment to actually show people why he is who he is."

The Doggystyle rapper continued on to try to explain how Dr. Dre works, and how the solo success of Aftermath artists is a testament to Dre's ability to identify and nourish talent.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"It's hard to explain his method to madness. But when you look at everybody that he touched, look at our careers, look at how successful we are, without him. A lot of people can't make it without the person that put them in. We've done just fine without him. And we still maintain that relationship with him. So the Super Bowl performance should be something special, because I know he really wants to give the people what they want. This is an L.A. moment, and Dr. Dre is a West Coast guy," Snoop told The Breakfast Club.

We're a couple months away from Super Bowl LVI, but with Snoop's new project on the horizon and DJ Battlecat's recent speculation that we are in the midst of an "Aftermath Takeover," there is a ton of excitement for whatever Dr. Dre does for the rest of 2021, and it will all come to a culmination February 13, on that SoFi Stadium stage.

Check out the rest of Snoop Dogg's Breakfast Club interview below and let us know what you think about his remarks on Dr. Dre in the comments.