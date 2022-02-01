Super Bowl LVI
- MusicDr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, & Rest Of Super Bowl Halftime Performers Win Creative Arts EmmyThe star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and more, earned a Creative Arts Emmy.By Cole Blake
- TV50 Cent Is Manifesting His First Emmy After Being Nominated For Super Bowl LVI ShowFif has been nominated alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar for their unforgettable performance back in February.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsThe Game Was "Hurt" After Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show ExclusionThe Game said he wasn't on the Halftime Show because he's "not a 'safe' artist."By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureEminem Told JAY-Z He Wouldn't Perform At The Super Bowl Without 50 Cent, According To N.O.R.E."Of course, that's his guy!" Snoop responded after N.O.R.E. shared the news on Drink Champs.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Game Says He's Better Than Eminem, Would Challenge Him To "Verzuz"The Game stands on his talents and catalog, further suggesting that he didn't perform at the Super Bowl halftime show because he wasn't the "safe choice."By Erika Marie
- MusicVince Staples Calls Snoop Dogg The "Biggest Rapper," Explains Why Halftime Show Was OverdueThe rapper detailed why he doesn't believe the Super Bowl performance was "something to be super-duper excited about."By Erika Marie
- MusicMary J. Blige Dismisses Super Bowl Halftime Haters: "That's A Small Conversation"According to Blige, the magnitude of the performance outshines any negativity or complaints from people upset about Rap & R&B artists.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Hypes Netflix Movie With "Madea J. Blige" Performing At The Super BowlPerry used Mary J. Blige's stunning halftime performance to promote his new film, "A Madea Homecoming."By Erika Marie
- MusicSalt-N-Pepa Praise Megan Thee Stallion & Talk "Push It" Being Re-Imagined For Super Bowl LVIRap legends Salt-N-Pepa sat down with us to talk about "Push It" being reimagined by Frito-Lay for a Flamin' Hot Super Bowl commercial, as well as by Megan Thee Stallion in her new song, "Flamin' Hottie." Check out what the ladies had to say about the Houston star reigning supreme and read the advice Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton have for other women in the Rap game.By Erika Marie
- MusicDr. Dre Talks Eminem Taking A Knee, NFL Telling Kendrick Lamar To Take Out Gang ReferencesThe Aftermath icon also discussed how "everybody really felt the magnitude of what this thing was and what we were gonna be able to accomplish."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLondon On Da Track & Shenseea Caught Holding Hands, She Explains He Was Just Helping HerAfter photos of the two at the Super Bowl surfaced online, Shenseea clarifies it isn't as it seems.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearRihanna & A$AP Rocky Made Bold Fashion Statements At Super Bowl LVIAs per usual, the 2022 Super Bowl was a star-studded affair.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Reacts To Hilarious Memes From His Upside Down Performance At The Super BowlFif has been heavily memed online since last night's concert.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Game Feels Left Out Of Super Bowl Half-Time ShowThe Game alluded to feeling bothered about not performing at this year's Super Bowl half-time show after reposting a handful of IG posts claiming that he should've been there. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsKanye West Made A Surprise Appearance In McDonald's Super Bowl CommercialKanye West made a surprise appearance in McDonald's Super Bowl LVI commercial. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureHailie Scott & Alaina Mathers Support Dad Eminem During His Super Bowl 2022 Halftime ShowEminem made headlines after taking a knee during his performance of "Lose Yourself."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super BowlThe Rams may have won the game, but Queen B won best dressed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEminem Takes A Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Show, NFL Says They Were "Aware" It Would HappenRumours have been floating around that the NFL asked Em not to take a knee ahead of the show, but they've since been shut down.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent’s Surprise Super Bowl Appearance Among Twitter’s Favourite Halftime Show MomentsLeBron James described the performance as "the greatest halftime show [he's] ever seen!!!"By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSuper Bowl LVI Broadcast Confuses Jhené Aiko & Mickey Guyton During PerformanceJhené belted out "America the Beautiful" for audiences at SoFi Stadium.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKodak Black Will Attend Super Bowl With Drake After Being Shot At Justin Bieber PartyKodak seems to be doing fine.By Taiyo Coates
- SportsJhené Aiko Set To Sing "America The Beautiful" At Super Bowl LVIThe singer confirmed the announcement and shared her excitement about her upcoming performance.By Erika Marie