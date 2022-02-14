Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked off the set with a rendition of "The Next Episode" before sliding into a surprise performance from 50 Cent. Given the corporate nature of the Super Bowl, it seemed as if there would be some restrictions, especially when it came down to wardrobe. However, Snoop Dogg came out looking like Super Crip in an all-blue paisley matching set with yellow accents that paid tribute to the Rams' team colors.

While it was a subtle nod to the Rolling 20s set that he claimed since his days as a teenager in Long Beach, CA, the rapper took it a step further throughout the set. After his verse on "The Next Episode," he threw up the C's with his hands before Crip Walking across the stage with ease. On top of that, the choreograph incorporated the dance move into their routine. Middle America was likely under the impression that Martha Stewart's BFFL was getting his groove on but Californians and hip-hop heads across the world stamped those particular moments as highlights during the event.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"Snoop with the biggest Crip sign the Super Bowl ever seen," KXNG Crooked wrote on Instagram. "Dre went black Air Force 1’s to remind y’all. 50 came in hanging out. Mary was giving me Tina Turner. Kendrick thought outside the box. Em reminded us of how he exploded onto the scene. Dre said the N word. Still DRE."

Check out some of the reactions below.