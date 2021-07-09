In promotion of his eponymous album, Vince Staples sat down with Billboard unraveled why he believes Jay-Z is the greatest rapper of all time. Not to spoil anything, but it's incredibly simple.

"He's Jay-Z."

Vince went on and paid homage to fellow Long Beach legend Snoop Dogg, but couldn't stop raving about Hov, going on to say, "He’s undeniable. I know what people mean by those conversations but I don’t subscribe to that s—t. You ask me that based on the parameters of the GOAT, people don’t just want to hear who’s music you enjoy the most. It’s success. Snoop Dogg is still hella famous and loved. Jay-Z is the same but he’s still doing it in a music sense. Jay-Z is Jay-Z. It’s only one.”"

Though he’s barely riding the hype of Vince Staples, the rapper has already announced Ramona Park Broke My Heart, his self-titled LP’s follow-up. In another interview with W Magazine, Vince spoke about the title, noting, “I don’t think it makes sense to be too heavy-handed with certain things. Music is so subjective. So with that, it was just part of my thought process at the time: What symbolism can I throw in here that can be taken as a direct thing?”

It certainly falls a bit out of line when looking at the rest of his discography, but the “Law of Averages” star is no stranger to throwing listeners off with his progressive sound. How did you feel about his latest project and stance on Hov leading the all-time hip-hip leaderboard?