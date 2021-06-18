Vince Staples Sets Fire To "Law Of Averages," Announces Album & Release Date

We haven't received an album from Vince Staples since his 2018 offering FM!, but the Los Angeles rapper has officially announced that he has another project on the way. Staples's self-titled album is slated to arrive on July 9 and to kick off the rollout, the acclaimed emcee shares the record's first single, "Law of Averages." Along with the single's arrival comes a poignant visual where Staples collects his crew and gathers in his familiar Long Beach neighborhood.

Vince's forthcoming album was reportedly produced by Kenny Beats and he recently explained the concept behind the record. He reportedly said “it really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

“I’m a mind more than I am an entertainer to a lot of people,” he added. “I appreciate that my fanbase is willing to go on this ride with me. I’m ready to diversify what we’re doing and see how we affect the world.” Stream "Law of Averages" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck a b*tch, I don't trust no b*tch with my government

F*ck a friend, I don't want no friends with no open hands

Count my bands, all alone at home, don't you call my phone

Everyone that I've ever known asked me for a loan

Leave me 'lone, .44 Stallone, get a n*gga a gone

Raging Bull, this not Paid in Full but I kill my own

Yes, I love you 'cause you Black but don't love your ass like that

I will put you on a shirt if you f*ck me out my racks

