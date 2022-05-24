Trippie Redd's been staying busy. The rapper recently signed a $30 million deal with 10K Projects and bought a $7.5 million mansion in Florida. He's also been staying vocal. He roasted "C-list" rappers for low record sales, and paid his respects to the late Lil Keed.

Now, it looks like new music is in the works for the 22-year old rapper. Redd posted a video that shows him listening to a song which sounds like it's sure to be a banger. In the clip, we hear a distorted teaser of "Big 14," which features Offset and Moneybagg Yo.

The song will be the first from Redd since "Uh Uh (Hit Em With The)," though he was also recently featured on SSGKobe's "ESCAPE YOUR LOVE." Redd's last full length project was 2021's Trip At Knight, which was a star-studded affair, including features from Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Ski Mask the Slump God. It also included verses from the late Juice WRLD and XXXTENTACION.

Offset and Moneybagg Yo have also been busy. Offset made news recently by unfollowing fellow Migos members Quavo and Takeoff, sparking rumors that perhaps Migos was coming to an end. He then was spotted with Kanye and Anna Wintour at Balenciaga's New York runway. Moneybagg has been teasing singles of his own, one of which claimed he didn't want another child right now. He also surprised fans at Coachella when he performed with the City Girls.

Give a listen to Trippie Redd's teaser below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.