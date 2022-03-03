For the next three years, we will be hearing a lot from Canton, Ohio-based rapper Trippie Redd. This week, the 22-year-old rapper announced that he signed a new record deal with Elliot Grainge's 10K Projects worth $30 million, detailing the terms of his contract and getting his fans ready for a three-year takeover.

According to Trippie, his deal will span for the next three years and will consist of three albums, beginning with A Love Letter To You 5.

"Just signed to @elliot for 30million," revealed the rapper on Instagram. "Now it’s time to start droping ALLTY5 Songs."

In the comments, somebody tried to clown Trippie and say that with that amount of money, he was probably trapped in a bad deal for the next ten years. He specified that that wasn't the case though, saying, "3 albums for 3 yrs."

With his new deal, Trippie has raised his rate for upcoming concerts and performances, revealing his new number in an additional post.

"250k - 400k each show that I’m booked for I feel grown need a mustache," wrote Trippie, editing a thick 'stache onto his upper lip.

What do you think about Trippie Redd signing for $30 million? Do you think that's a good deal for an artist of his caliber? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for A Love Letter To You 5, which will be rolled out in the coming months.












