MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been dating for a while now, and the two have become one of social media's favorite couples with their hustling mentalities and similar hood personalities.

The duo has become so tight over the last couple of years that Bagg, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., featured her on one of his singles, "Brain Dead." In the two-and-a-half-minute track, Ari can be heard talking as if she left a voice mail.

She cried out, "I'm sick of this shit, like, I'm done, I don't know why you always do this shit to me. Like you waste my fuckin' time, all the time. All you have to do is call me back."

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Now, it seems that Bagg is using his girlfriend, yet again, for an upcoming record. In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old dropped a sneak peek of one of his newest singles. As the beat blasted, Bagg rapped, "Ari [wants] another baby, but I'm too busy chasing paper. Maybe not right now. Perfect timing might come later."

Ari is a mother of one. She birthed her and G-Herbo's son, Yosohn Santana Wright, in 2018. The "Certified Speaker" is also a parent himself. He has seven kids with four different women.

Further into the record, after wrapping up his first, Kodak Black's voice can be heard sliding onto the beat. In his caption, MoneyBagg let his eight million followers know that the track, named "Rocky Road," will be released on May 16.

Listen to the preview below.