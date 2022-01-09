Trippie Redd Drops Off New Hit, "Uh Uh (Hit Em With The)"

Trippie Redd is continuing his hot streak by dropping "Uh Uh (Hit Em With The)."

Trippie Redd is back with a new single titled, "Uh Uh (Hit Em With The)," just weeks after his latest project, Hate is Dead. The new track, produced by Supah Mario, sees Trippie reflecting on how his life has changed since making it big.

The psychedelic music video for the song was directed by DotComNirvan, who previously worked with Trippie for "So Thankful" off of Hate is Dead. DotComNirvan has also worked with Slimesito, Matt Ox, and more.

In addition to dropping his own project, last month, Trippie also appeared on Juice Wrld's second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, for the track, "Feline," alongside Polo G.

Check out the DotComNirvan-directed music video above.



