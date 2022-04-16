Coachella season is officially upon us, and with the first day in the desert done and dusted, the rest of the world is just now catching up on all the incredible performances that took place yesterday, April 15th.

Among those on the lineup yesterday were Big Sean, Baby Keem, Cordae, Pink Sweat$, Snoh Aalegra, Jean Dawson, Omar Apollo, Ari Lennox, Lil Baby, and Daniel Caesar, who tapped his fellow Canadian Justin Bieber to hop on stage alongside him for a rendition of their hit single, "Peaches."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Another surprise for those in attendance yesterday took place during the City Girls' set when they brought out Moneybagg Yo, who they previously worked with (alongside DaBaby) on the "Said Sum" remix.

From the looks of the footage, fans were excited to see an appearance from Bagg, who came out on stage in full energy, rocking a bright yellow pair of pants and a denim jacket with matching details.





"I love it. Memphis at Coachella," one viewer wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk's Instagram comments. Others added, "They killed this whole performance," and "That crowd went crazy when they seen him. I love this for my guy Moneybagg."





In other City Girls news, Diddy reignited the long-standing Yung Miami romance rumours earlier this weekend when he showed up to cheer the female rap duo on from the crowd and gave them a special shoutout – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates from Coachella 2022.