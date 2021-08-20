Trippie Redd Drops "Trip At Knight" Ft. Drake, Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, XXXTentacion, Polo G

After dropping off a few singles from his latest album, Trippie Redd has officially delivered Trip At Knight. The Ohio rapper returns with an 18-track effort that acts as a follow-up to his 2020 release Pegasus. Trip At Knight hosts two posthumous features from Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion as well as looks from Lil Durk, Polo G, Ski Mask the Slump God, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, SoFaygo, and BabyFace Ray.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Trippie revealed how he was able to snag a coveted feature from Drake on "Betrayal." He said, "Every single I drop, Drake had tapped in with me and he just was like, 'Bro, like, this sh*t is crazy. I'm f*cking with your vibe like you're killing sh*t right now. Send me in your bag. Like what's up? What are we doing? You feel me?' And I'm just like, know what I'm saying, like I'm ready for the next opportunity."

Apparently, the two artists tried collaborating in the past and it did quite come together as they hoped. "But now we got a record that's just going to feel me, like it's going to set the tone for sure. Like we did it. He's a perfectionist," said Trippie. "Just back and forth talking to each other, trying to figure out what we going to do for the record and sh*t. Honestly, he's just very, I don't know. He likes to keep his sh*t perfect. He wants to make sure we have the best song we could possibly have for this moment."

Stream Trip At Knight and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Molly Heart

2. MP5 ft. SoFaygo

3. Betrayal ft. Drake

4. Finish Line

5. Holy Smokes ft. Lil Uzi Vert

6. Supercell

7. Miss the Rage ft. Playboi Carti

8. Supernatural

9. Demon Time ft. Ski Mask the Slump God

10. Matt Hardy 999 ft. Juice WRLD

11. Vibes

12. New Money

13. Danny Phantom ft. XXXTentacion

14. Space Time

15. Baki

16. iPhone

17. Rich MF ft. Lil Durk, Polo G

18. Captain Crunch ft. BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo