Kanye West has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent weeks, but as a true fashion lover, he had to step out for Balenciaga's Spring 2023 runway, which took place in New York City for the first time since 2003, as Hypebae points out. The father of four was photographed alongside Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as well as Offset, who's been repping the Demna Gvasalia-designed brand alongside his wife, Cardi B, for some time now.

Cameras caught Ye and Set catching up at the event, sharing smiles and laughs with one another; they likely had a lot to talk about, as it's been rumoured that the father of five has been feuding with the other 2/3 of Migos after unfollowing them on Instagram, although Akademiks claims that it's all just a publicity stunt to promote Takeoff and Quavo's new single, "Hotel Lobby."

Both rappers dressed in layers, pairing leather jackets over hoodies and jeans, and of course, Yeezy was wearing his infamous boots. The "Blood On The Leaves" rapper nabbed a seat not far from Wintour's and had his camera out to capture the unique designs debuting before him.

Last year's invitations came in the form of an unused iPhone 6, and this time around, Balenciaga's team was equally creative, sending out stacks of fake cash to would-be attendees. On top of that, Demna had his brand's logo blasted onto some of the Big Apple's most iconic landmarks, from the New York Public Library to Union Square.





Check out the full Balenciaga Spring 2023 show and more photos below; if you're interested in shopping any of the garments, you can find them online here, or in person at the Madison Avenue storefront location.

