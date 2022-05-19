After notice of Offset unfollowing fellow Migos members Quavo and Takeoff earlier this week, Twitter users have caught wind and have been letting the tweets off ever since.

One Twitter user made a great play on one of the Migos' most recent singles "Straigtenin". "Quavo, Offset and Takeoff will be back with the Migos. Ain't nothing but a lil bit of Straightening."

Since Offset unfollowed the two, there have been opinions on which is the greatest Migo - for most, Takeoff then Quavo follows. But for another user, it seems like Offset is the leading Migo. @DivinManfred tweeted, "The migos now that offset is not part of the group." The tweet was accompanied by an image of Michael Jordan breaking away from Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

Outside of the rap trio, Quavo and Takeoff are teaming up to form their own group under the alias Unc & Phew. Their debut single "Hotel Lobby" is set to release on Friday (May 20). Quavo showed off the cover art on Instagram on Wednesday (May 18) and it looks inspired by the 1998 film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Since Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff, Cardi B also followed suit. The couple unfollowing both artists has continued to spark rumor that the Migos have broken up after a long run.

