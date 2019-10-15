Contrary to what many Barbz may think, T.I. is a fan of Nicki Minaj. Last week, the ATL rapper jumped on his ExpediTIously podcast and discussed his list of top 50 rappers. He and his panel spoke on the placement of Nicki on the list and T.I. stated that the Queen rapper would possibly have to be excluded if it came down to her or Lil Kim. "I don't think we can have both because they are a direct reflection of one another," he said at the time.

What ensued was a social media onslaught of backlash from Nicki fans who were angered by T.I.'s comments, but he seemed to take it in stride. The "Sabotage" rapper later released his Top 50 list where Nicki was included, however, that didn't seem to satisfy her highly dedicated fanbase. In the most recent episode of Rap Radar's podcast, T.I. sat down with his Rhythm + Flow co-judge Cardi B and hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller to talk about his new Netflix series, as well as to share his thoughts of "miserable, lonely mothaf*ckas" who he claims have tried to make him choose sides when it comes to supporting female artists.



Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

During the chat, T.I. said that he faced some "indirect flack" when he featured a tribute to Nicki and Cardi in the same Trap Museum art installation. "Of course, everybody [was like], 'How could you?! [Cardi] hasn't been rapping long enough! She ain't put out enough!' Hey, whoa. 'You're being disrespectful to Nicki!' Whoa. When does celebrating two queens become disrespectful to one? I never understood that. This is an acknowledgment."

He continued, "Both of these young ladies have struggled and overcame obstacles and defied the odds to put themselves in positions to represent them and the next generation. Why in the hell is you tryin' to pit one against the other? They have they own personal differences," he said, adding, "It ain't my job to perpetuate that. And I ain't got to choose a side, unlike you miserable, lonely mothaf*ckas. [I have] my own opinion. I'm a free thinker, and free thinkers think freely." Tidal users can listen to the episode below.