The beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is still a hot topic these days but it would be nice if we could all just get along for once. At first, the feud seemed like it was fan fiction until things got messy between the two publicly. But according to Chance The Rapper, who's worked with both artists, the beef between Nicki and Cardi B, like most rap feuds, was "curated."

Chance The Rapper sat down with Big Boy where he was asked about his relationship with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. After explaining how he got on Invasion Of Privacy, he detailed how much of what we see in the music industry has been manufactured to create buzz.

"A lot of that stuff is produced," he told Big Boy. "Everything is curated before we get to see it. Like all the information, the way they phrase it to us, the way that, you know, they pit people against [each other]... It's made for you to, like, accept in a certain way. So like, a lot of people had to choose a side."

He added, "I don't want to speak for them at all but, like, to a certain extent, they got pushed into that too. And I don't think all of that was a 100% their feelings."

Peep the clip below.